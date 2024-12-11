FORECAST: Shower and storms expected this afternoon

Here is your forecast for Wednesday December 11th, 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up very warm this morning with temperatures in the low 70s. That is way above our average low of 58° and not too far below our average high of 78°.

We have a cold front on the way today and it will arrive this afternoon bringing a chance of showers and storms as it moves through. The rain will arrive as early as noon along the coast of Charlotte and Sarasota counties and quickly pull inland into Lee, DeSoto and Glades county around 2PM and that line of showers and storms will move further east towards Lake Okeechobee and into Collier county by 4PM. Shortly after sunset our rain chance will be over.

It will be breezy today with winds gusting 20-25mph out of the southwest ahead of the front and quickly behind the front the winds will gust up to 30mph out of the north bringing in some really chilly air for Thursday morning. We start off tomorrow in the low to mid 40s and only climb in the upper 60s for highs as it will stay breezy.

Friday we warm up a bit with highs in the mid 70s and over the weekend our highs will climb into the upper 70s to near 80°.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.