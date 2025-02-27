FORECAST: Seasonally warm and dry heading into the weekend

Here is your forecast for Thursday, February 27th, 2025.

With higher dew points creeping up this morning in ahead of Friday's cold front, this is sparking patchy fog this morning. Fog should lift out by 9am, and not cause major issues.

Mostly sunny skies will be with us this morning, before becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Also in the afternoon, you'll feel a little surge of humidity ahead of Friday morning's front. Winds will shift in the afternoon, becoming southwesterly around 10 mph.

A weak cold front will pass through SWFL *dry* Friday morning, reinforcing dry air for the weekend ahead. We are not expecting rain or a big drop in temperatures. The biggest impact of the front will be a slight dip in overnight lows over the weekend, which will be in the mid to upper 50s Friday and Saturday nights.

Your weekend will feature lots of sunshine and comfortable dew points, even as another weak front moves through.

Above normal temperatures return early next week as we warm back into the low to mid 80s.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

