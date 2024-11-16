FORECAST: Seasonable temperatures return to SWFL, even cooler temperatures on the horizon

Here is your weather update for Saturday, November 16th, 2024

A cold front has cleared SWFL on Friday, and in its wake, much lower dew points and seasonable temperatures.

This morning we woke up with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s, the coolest temperatures since April.

The nice weather will stick around all weekend. We will see lots of sunshine today and Sunday with highs in the low 80s. Winds will be out of the northeast and east around 10 mph with gusts to 15 mph.

The next front arrives on Wednesday, bringing with it tropical moisture from what will be the remnants of Sara. This front will be stronger, keeping our temperatures in the mid 70s next Thursday and Friday.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

