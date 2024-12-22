FORECAST: Seasonable temperatures return to start the week

Here is your forecast for Sunday, December 22nd, 2024

It was a chilly start, as we saw temperature in the 40s Sunday morning, and will remain cool throughout the day.

High temperatures on Sunday are only expected in the low 70s, but will be warmer than Saturday. Sunday afternoon will stay dry with mostly sunny.

Temperatures will gradually warm early in the week, and by Christmas Eve, highs return to around 80°.

Despite the warm up, rain chances will start to increasing Christmas evening and continue through Friday. Thursday will likely be the wettest day of the week.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

