FORECAST: Sea breeze storms will be mainly inland this Memorial Day

Here is your forecast for Monday, May 26th, 2025.

This Memorial Day, we are waking up with temperatures in the mid 70s with mostly clear skies. This afternoon temperatures will warm into the low to mid 90s with feels like temperatures around 100°.

As rainy season is kicking in, we will see another round of afternoon thunderstorms developing near I-75. Storms are expected mainly inland, meaning your holiday beach plans will likely not be impacted.

Looking ahead to next week, we keep at least a 50-60% chance of afternoon showers and storms in the forecast each day.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.