FORECAST: Scattered Storms This Afternoon

FORECAST:

After a stormy afternoon yesterday our temperatures this morning our rain cooled in the low to mid 70s. The radar is showing a few showers and storms over the Gulf of Mexico. Those will come to an end later this morning and later today we will see highs around 90 and a 60% chance of afternoon showers and storms between I-75 and Lake Okeechobee. Overnight the showers and storms come to an end with temperatures back in the mid to upper 70s. We stay stormy in the afternoon over the next few days with at least a 50-60% chance of showers and storms through Friday.

This afternoon at 3:21PM the Autumnal Equinox occurs bringing the official start of fall. There is a cold front on the map, but unfortunately it will stall out to our north later this week leaving us warm and humid. However, parts of north Florida will drop in the mid to upper 50s by Friday morning.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Depression Peter and Tropical Depression Rose. The are also monitoring two other areas for possible development.

The first is a tropical wave located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Satellite wind data indicate that the system still lacks a well-defined center. Environmental conditions are expected to remain conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression is likely to form in a day or two while the system moves westward at 10 to 15 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic Ocean.

Formation chance through 48 hours is high at 80 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is high at 90 percent.

The second is a non-tropical low pressure system, the remnants of Odette, that is located about 500 miles west of the westernmost Azores. This low could acquire some subtropical characteristics over marginally warm waters during the next few days while it makes a counter-clockwise loop over the north-central Atlantic Ocean. However, by the weekend, this system is expected to move into an environment of strong upper-level winds.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low at 30 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is medium at 50 percent.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC



If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.