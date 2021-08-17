Watch
FORECAST: Scattered Storms Possible This Afternoon

As Fred moves through the southeast we will see a return to afternoon showers and storms in Southwest Florida
Posted at 6:06 AM, Aug 17, 2021
FORECAST:

The tropics are busy as the National Hurricane Center is tracking three named systems. However, Southwest Florida remains in the clear. As Tropical Depression Fred pulls away from the panhandle through Georgia and the Carolinas our forecast returns to a typical summertime pattern. We will see scattered showers and storms each afternoon with highs in the low 90s with plenty of sunshine early each day. Overnight the showers and storms will come to an end with lows in the mid to upper 70s with partly cloudy skies.

TROPICAL UPDATE:
The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Depression Fred, Tropical Storm Grace and Tropical Storm Henri.
Find more information about each HERE.

