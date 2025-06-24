FORECAST: Scattered storms once again as we stay hot

Here is your forecast for Tuesday, June 24th, 2025

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up dry with temperatures in the mid 70s. Today's forecast is very similar to what we saw yesterday. We will once again see plenty of sunshine early with highs reaching the mid 90s. We are forecasting 94°, which is slightly above our average of 91° for this time of the year. Showers and storms will once again develop along the coast today, but the timing once again be a little earlier in the afternoon. The easterly breeze will keep the wet weather closer to the coastline with showers and storms firing up by 3PM and most of the wet weather winding down before sunset.

Overnight, a few passing clouds with lows back in the mid to upper 70s.

Looking ahead at the rest of the week. Our rain chances will start to climb even more late in the week into the weekend with a 60-70% chance of showers and storms thanks to increasing moisture, an upper level disturbance moving through and a weaker steering flow.

TROPICAL UPDATE

The National Hurricane Center is still monitoring an area east of Bermuda that has a decreasing chance to develop later today as the environmental conditions become even less favorable. We are still waiting on the first named storms of the season. That name is Andrea. We usually see our first name storm by June 20th, so we are off to a slow start to the 2025 hurricane season.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.