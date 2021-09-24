FORECAST: Scattered Storms Later Today

FORECAST:

This morning we are waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 70s this morning with a light east breeze. The radar is active this morning with a few showers along the coastline and over the Gulf of Mexico. Today we will see sunshine early with highs around 90 and a 50% chance of afternoon showers and storms. Overnight the showers and storms come to an end with temperatures back in the mid to upper 70s. We stay stormy in the afternoon over the next few days with at least a 50-60% chance of showers and storms through Saturday before slightly drier air moves into Southwest Florida.

Starting Sunday into early next week we will see some slightly drier air moving into the area and that will bring down rain chances and also allow our overnight lows to dip into the upper 60s Monday and Tuesday mornings.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane Sam which located about 1500 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

They are also tracking three other areas for possible development.

The first, a non-tropical low pressure system, the remnants of Odette, located a little more than 600 miles west-northwest of the westernmost Azores. Showers and thunderstorms remain limited near the low, and this system has only a brief window of opportunity to become a subtropical or tropical cyclone while it moves generally south-southeastward over marginally warmer waters. Strong upper-level winds are expected to develop over the system by late today, which should then limit further development.

Formation chance through 48 hours is medium at 40 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is medium at 40 percent.

The second is a large area of showers and thunderstorms centered a couple of hundred miles east of Bermuda that are associated with a surface and upper-level trough. Some tropical or subtropical development of this system could occur through early Saturday. After that time, development is not expected due to strong upper-level winds.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low at 20 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is low at 20 percent.

The third is a tropical wave that is expected to move off the west coast of Africa by the end of this weekend. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression could form by the middle of next week while the system moves westward at 10 to 15 mph over the far eastern tropical Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is medium at 40 percent.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

