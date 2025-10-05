FORECAST: Scattered storms expected this afternoon into the evening

Here is your forecast for Sunday, October 5th, 2025.

This morning we are waking up to mid 70s and mostly sunny skies. This afternoon temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Rain chances are bit higher this afternoon compared to the last few days, as atmospheric moisture increases. Peak storm chances will be between 3pm and 8pm.

While it won't as windy today, still look for gusts up to 20 mph later in the day. That said while the small craft advisory is expired, small craft should continue to exercise caution.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

