FORECAST: Scattered storms expected once again today

Here is the forecast for Monday, August 25th, 2025

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up with a few coastal showers. Most of the wet weather early is from Venice south through Cape Haze. The front that brought us the wet weekend is sitting a little farther north this morning and that will allow the higher rain chances today to be in Sarasota, DeSoto and Charlotte counties. In these locations temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90°

South of the Caloosahatchee River the rain chances will be lower today and that is also where high temperatures will reach the low 90s with more sunshine and drier conditions in the forecast.

This front will linger through Wednesday bringing a 50% chance of scattered showers and storms through mid-week. The front will finally move out late week and that's when we get back to our more typical pattern of afternoon showers and storms.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

