FORECAST: Scattered storms around today

Here is your forecast for Wednesday July 10th, 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to extremely warm temperatures in the low to mid 80s this morning which is way above our average of 75°. Later this afternoon the heat and humidity returns with heat index values between 100-105°. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

This afternoon we will be cloudy but only see a 30-40% chance of a scattered shower or storm. Our rain chances stay fairly low tomorrow sticking around 40% with afternoon highs back in the low to mid 90s. The latest computer modeling is painting some early morning rain on Friday.

Looking ahead to the weekend, our rain chances increase to 70% in the afternoon. We will start both days sunny and thanks to an easterly flow our highs will climb into the mid 90s before showers and storms develop late afternoon and continue through the evening hours.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

