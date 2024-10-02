FORECAST: Scattered storms around again today

Here is your forecast for Wednesday October 2nd, 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up very warm this morning with highs in the low 80s along the coast and upper 70s inland. It will be hot again this afternoon with highs in the low 90s. I am forecasting 91° in Fort Myers this afternoon which is slightly above our average high of 89°. Once you factor in the high humidity it will feel like 100° this afternoon.

Showers and storms will be around this afternoon to help cool us off. That rain chance is around 50% mainly between I-75 and Lake Okeechobee between 5PM-9PM. So expect some rain hanging around after sunset with most of it dying out by midnight. After the rain ends our lows will fall back in the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Our rain chances will stay similar tomorrow before coming up later in the week. Late in the week and over the weekend the rain chances will be between 60-70%.

The increase rain chance along with overcast skies, comes from an area we are watching in the tropics to our south. A lot of uncertainty continues into early next week as models still bring low pressure into the Gulf, but the whole situation looks rather messy at this point. Tropical downpours look to be the most likely solution as of now Monday through Thursday. Heavy rainfall could lead to flooding so we'll certainly watch that potential closely. As of now, the threats for storm surge and gusty wind remain low. FOR THE LATEST ON THE TROPICS, CLICK HERE.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.