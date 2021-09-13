Watch
FORECAST: Scattered storms are expected each day this week

Showers and storms will develop once again this afternoon as the east wind continues across the state.
Posted at 11:10 AM, Sep 13, 2021
FORECAST:

Expect hot and humid weather with scattered storm chances each day. Highs will reach the low 90s with lows at night in the mid 70s. Storm chances will be highest near the coast for the first part of the week, with a transition to more inland storm chances Wednesday through Friday. Expect more scattered storms this weekend with plenty of sunshine in between. Temps will top out around 90 with lows in the 70s.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

NHC is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Nicholas. Read more HERE

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

