FORECAST: Scattered storm expected this afternoon from soon to be Imelda

What is future-Imelda will drive much drier air into SWFL next week.
Here is your forecast for Sunday, September 28th, 2025.

This morning we are waking up with sunshine and 70s, but this afternoon we will warm into the low 90s.

As soon to be Imelda will move northward parallel to Florida's east coast. Imelda will be close enough to triggered scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Those storms should die down by 9pm. The rest of the night we will see partly cloudy skies with mid 70s.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST ON TROPICAL STORM HUMBERTO AND TROPICAL DEPRESSION #9, FORECAST TO BECOME IMELDA ON SUNDAY.

Looking ahead to next week, as future-Imelda moves toward the Carolina coast and then will be pulled out sea by Humberto. Either way, drier air will be pulled across the western side of the state. That will give us mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and dry conditions with just a 10-20% chance of extremely isolated showers.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

