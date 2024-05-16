FORECAST: Scattered Showers Today

Here’s your forecast for Thursday, May 16th, 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up extremely warm and humid this morning with temperatures in the low to mid 80s along the coastline which is well above our average of 69° for this time of the year. We are also waking up to a few showers that are streaking along a cold front that is stalled over the southern half of the state. We will continue to see this showers moving across the area on the west wind that will gust 15-20mph this afternoon allowing our afternoon highs to reach the low 90s. All of the thunderstorms should push east towards I-95 away from us later on today.

Overnight, we will see partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 70s.

It gets even hotter on tomorrow as we will see our temperatures climb back in the mid 90s. We are forecasting 94° which is well above our average of 90°. It will be mostly dry tomorrow as our rain chances come down. You factor in the humidity tomorrow and it will feel like the triple digits.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we stay in the mid 90s on Saturday with just an isolated chance of a shower or storm. That rain chance comes up on Sunday where we are looking at a 40-50% chance of an afternoon storm.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

