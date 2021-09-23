FORECAST: Scattered Showers Possible Today

FORECAST:

After another stormy day in Southwest Florida we are waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 70s this morning with calm winds. The radar is active this morning with a few showers along the coastline and over the Gulf of Mexico. Today we will see sunshine in the morning and early afternoon with highs around 90 and a 50% chance of afternoon showers and storms. Overnight the showers and storms come to an end with temperatures back in the mid to upper 70s. We stay stormy in the afternoon over the next few days with at least a 50-60% chance of showers and storms through Saturday before slightly drier air moves into Southwest Florida.

A cold front will slide down the state today and will stall around I-4 leaving Southwest Florida on the southside of the boundary and continuing our warm and humid weather. However the northern part of the state will get a taste of fall with lows Friday morning in the mid to upper 50s for the Florida panhandle.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Depression Eighteen, located about 2000 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands. They have issued their final advisories on the remnants of Peter and Post-Tropical Rose.

One other area is being monitored for possible development and that is a non-tropical low pressure system, the remnants of Odette, which is located about 600 miles west-northwest of the westernmost Azores. Showers and thunderstorms have increased a little near the low, and it could become a subtropical or tropical cyclone while it moves generally southward over marginally warmer waters during the next couple of days. Strong upper-level winds are expected to develop over the system this weekend, which should limit its development.

Formation chance through 48 hours is medium at 50 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is medium at 60 percent.

