FORECAST: Scattered showers possible on Monday

Here’s your forecast for Sunday, May 19th, 2024.

It definitely felt like Summer this weekend, along Sunday was more clouds then sun. Tonight, we will see temperatures drop into the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Monday, we will see the weak front that is stalled overhead finally push through. That will still keep some rain chances in the forecast. Right now, we are forecasting a 40% chance of rain. Most of the showers and storms look to be inland and will be move west to east. As for temperatures highs will be around 90 degrees.

High pressure starts to build in on Tuesday, bring a little lower humidity and more sunshine. Still Tuesday, we will likely see some sea breeze storm activity during the evening hours.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

