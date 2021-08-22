FORECAST: Scattered Showers and Storms Sunday

FORECAST :

We will start Sunday with plenty of sunshine with temperatures starting in the upper 70s and eventually climbing into the low 90s in the afternoon. We will see an isolated chance of showers and storms to wrap up the weekend. Our weather pattern stays fairly quite with showers and storms possible each afternoon with highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid to upper 70s.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Grace and Henri. Get the latest HERE.

