FORECAST: Scattered Showers and Storms Around Sunday

FORECAST:

After a few scattered storms around Southwest Florida this afternoon we will see our skies turn partly cloudy overnight with low sin the mid to upper 70s. Tomorrow we will see plenty of sunshine with a 30-40% chance of scattered storms once again with highs in the low 90s. The storms that do develop will move east over the Everglades and eventually toward the east coast.

We keep an almost identical forecast for Labor Day. 40% chance of afternoon showers and storms with a high around 91 degrees which is our normal for this time of year.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane Larry which is located over the central tropical Atlantic about 1100 miles east of the Leeward Islands.

They are also monitoring a weak surface trough over portions of the western Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico thhat is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. The disturbance is forecast to move northwestward over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, then moved northward or northeastward over the western or central Gulf of Mexico Monday and Tuesday. Unfavorable upper-level winds are expected to limit development through Monday, but environmental conditions could become marginally favorable for some gradual development on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is low at 30 percent.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

