FORECAST: Saturday morning showers, but rest of the weekend will be dry

Here's your forecast for Saturday, January 11th, 2025:

This morning we are waking up to not only temperatures 15 to 20 degrees warmer than Friday morning, but also light showers. Those showers are from a weak cold front moving through.

Rain showers will wrap up by noon, as the front moves through. In the afternoon, winds will shift and become northerly. High temperatures will run in the lower 70s.

Sunday will start off in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Mostly sunny skies are expected with highs in the low 70s.

We'll see another chance for rain Monday afternoon and evening ahead of a stronger cold front on Tuesday.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.