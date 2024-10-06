FORECAST: Rounds of heavy rain expected on Sunday and Monday ahead of Milton

Here is your forecast for Sunday, October 6th, 2024

It is a very wet start to our Sunday here in Southwest Florida. Rain chances will remain high throughout the day and into Monday as an area of low pressure travels over the state. Considering how saturated the ground already is, this could lead to flooding. A flood watch is in effect until Thursday morning to this threat.

With the cloud cover and ongoing rain, expect a cooler day with highs only reaching the upper 70s and low 80s. Similar conditions are expected on Monday and Tuesday.

Then our eyes shift to the Tropics. Tropical System Milton is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane and looks to impact the Gulf Coast of Florida on Wednesday. Not only could this bring more heavy rainfall, but potential tropical force winds and unfortunately storm surge. Details are still to be worked out as track and intensity become more clear.

WFTX

FOR THE LATEST ON THE TROPICS, CLICK HERE.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.