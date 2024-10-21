FORECAST: Relatively dry week expected

Here is your forecast for Monday, October 21st, 2024

This morning we are waking up with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s with mostly sunny skies. By this afternoon, we will see temperatures warm into the mid to upper 80s. A few stray showers can't be ruled out as well. These will be fast moving.

The wind will remains part of the story as we start the week. Gusts won't be quite as strong as late last week, but gusts up to 25 mph is to be expected.

A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect through 5am Tuesday.

With dry season settling in, there's no significant chance for rain in the 7-day forecast.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

