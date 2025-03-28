FORECAST: Red Flag conditions Friday afternoon, rain chances increase this weekend

Here is your forecast for Friday, March 28th, 2025.

This morning we are starting off in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will be sustained out of the east around 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. High temperatures are expected in the mid to upper 80s.

With recent dry conditions and low relatively humidity, a Red Flag Warning will be in effect for Lee, Charlotte, Sarasota, and DeSoto Counties from noon to 7pm. Please be careful with anything that can create a spark.

Our next chance of rain arrives over the weekend. Afternoon and evening showers and storms are expected after 2pm on Saturday. Rain chances on Sunday increase to 60% starting around Noon, and continue to stay elevated through the afternoon and evening.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

