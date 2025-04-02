FORECAST: Records in jeopardy as summerlike heat continues

Here is your forecast for Wednesday, April 2nd, 2025.

The weather is full summer mode this week, minus daily sea breeze storms, with record highs are possible today for parts of SWFL.

It's not until next week (Tuesday specifically) that we're expecting cooler temperatures to arrive with a cold front. In the meantime, highs will stay around 90° through the weekend.

Rain chances will stay minimal around 10-20% for the rest of the week. As of now, the next chance for accumulating rain will arrive on Tuesday with our next cold front.

Sniffling and sneezing? Blame the pollen! Counts today are moderate-high, which will continue through this afternoon. Thursday through Saturday's pollen counts are expected to be "high". Primary allergens include Oak, Juniper and Bayberry.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.