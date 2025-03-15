Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Record warmth and windy weather this weekend

Records highs are in jeopardy Saturday. Plus, gusts to 30 mph are expected through the weekend.
2020 WFTX Weekend Forecast Horizontal.png
WFTX
2020 WFTX Weekend Forecast Horizontal.png
Posted

Here is your forecast for Saturday, March 15th, 2025.

This afternoon will feature lots of sunshine, but you will feel the winds increasing, gusting between 25-30 mph in the afternoon. High temperatures are expected in the mid to upper 80s. Based upon the current forecast, record high temperatures will be possible in Punta Gorda and maybe Fort Myers.

Record heat expected on Saturday

On Sunday, the wind will pick up even more so, gusting as high as 35 mph, especially near the coastline.

Wind gust forecast

These strong winds are ahead of a cold front which will move through late Sunday night into early Monday. Overnight Sunday into early Monday morning, scattered showers and storms are expected. Based upon the latest data, it looks like that rain will be cleared out by mid-morning on Monday, making for a rather nice, albeit breezy, St. Patrick's Day afternoon in the mid-70s.

TRACKING SEVERE WEATHER IN THE SOUTH (NOT SWFL)

The same cold front that will come through here Sunday night into Monday morning is causing severe weather tonight across the Midwest, including tornadoes and wind gusts to 100 mph. That severe threat heads into the Deep South Saturday.

A tornado outbreak is likely on Saturday across the central Gulf Coast States and Deep South into the Tennessee Valley. Numerous significant tornadoes, some of which should be long-track and potentially violent, are expected on Saturday afternoon and evening. The most dangerous tornado threat should begin across eastern Louisiana and Mississippi during the late morning to afternoon, spread across Alabama late day into the evening, and reach western parts of the Florida Panhandle and Georgia Saturday night.

Severe Weather Outlook for 8am Saturday, March 15, 2025 through 8am Sunday, March 16, 2025

By the time that system reaches Southwest Florida, the severe threat will be much lower. The greatest threat for thunderstorms will be overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

Severe Weather Outlook for 8am Sunday, March 16, 2025 through 8am Monday, March 17, 2025

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Local Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.