FORECAST: Record tying heat possible today as we stay hot and dry

Here is your forecast for Thursday, April 24th, 2025

Good morning, Southwest Florida! Our weather pattern remains unchanged and that means we stay hot and dry with the chance to tie record highs later on this afternoon.

We are waking up mild once again this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. We will see plenty of sunshine this afternoon as temperatures we will reach 92° which is not only above our average of 87° for this time of the year, but that would tie the record high in Fort Myers set back in 1975. The breeze will take a little edge off the heat today gusting out of the east 15-20mph.

Overnight, a few clouds with temperatures falling back in the mid 60s.

This pattern is not going to change much in the days ahead. We will stay sunny and hot with temperatures in the low 90s tomorrow and into the upcoming weekend. There is no chance of rain in the 7-Day forecast.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

