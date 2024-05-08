FORECAST: Record heat possible today

Here’s your forecast for Wednesday, May 8th, 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up very warm with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s this morning. Those readings are well above our average low of 68° for this time of year. It is going to be sunny and mostly dry today with only a 10% chance of an isolated shower inland towards Glades and Hendry counties. It is also going to be hot. We are forecasting a high of 93° in Fort Myers. That is only one degree shy of the record of 94° set back in 1927.

Overnight, a few passing clouds and warm with temperatures back in the mid 70s.

We stay dry Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 90s as we wait for a weak cold front to arrive on Saturday. That front will help increase our storm chance to 30% Saturday and as the front moves south it will bring in slightly less humid air just in time for Mother's Day. Sunday will still be hot with highs around 90°, but it will be a little more comfortable with the drop in humidity.

