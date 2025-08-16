FORECAST: Record heat possible again today as rain chances remain low

Here is your forecast for Saturday, August 16th, 2025.

This morning we are waking up in the upper 70s and low 80s and plenty of sunshine, but will be another toasty day.

Highs will jump into the mid-90s with feels likes around 105°. Punta Gorda's forecast is 96° and that would tie the standing record.

After 3pm, isolated storms will begin to bubble up. Overall, we are expecting less cloud cover and fewer storms.

Sunday, afternoon storms are expected to be more numerous with rain chances increasing to 50-70%.

Tracking Erin

We are closely monitoring Hurricane Erin in the Atlantic. Impacts to SWFL will be limited to a wind shift to the northeast. This will actually drive in relatively drier air and lower rain chances mid to late next week.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

