FORECAST: Record heat possible again today

Here is your forecast for Monday, July 28th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! Get ready for another extremely hot afternoon. We are forecasting highs back in the upper 90s again today. 97° is the forecast and that would tie a record high in Fort Myers and in Punta Gorda after breaking records yesterday in Naples where they hit 98°. Fort Myers tied the record high yesterday reaching 97°. Once you factor in the humidity today the heat index will climb well into the triple digits and in some place reaching 110-112°. Those areas are in DeSoto and Sarasota counties where a Heat Advisory is in place from noon until 7PM today.

If you have to be outside this afternoon drink plenty of water, find shade and listen to your body resting when necessary.

We stay hot this week with highs expected to stay in the mid 90s above our average of 92°. We will see just a 30% chance of an isolated shower or storm to cool us off this afternoon, but that chance goes up to 50% by the middle of the week and stays there through the upcoming weekend.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

