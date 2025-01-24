FORECAST: Record cold possible tonight

We all know as cold it has been this week, that will continue today (Friday).

This morning will start off with misty drizzle and mostly cloudy skies before we begin seeing clearing around midday. More sunshine in the afternoon should help us warm to 60°, but those clear skies, combined with the cold air mass still in place, will set us up for an exceptionally cold Saturday morning.

Saturday morning will start off in the mid to upper 30s, the coldest morning we've felt in three years.

Though Saturday starts cold, we should see a nice warmup into the upper 60s with more sunshine. Sunday's highs head into the upper 70s, where we will stay through the early and mid parts of next week.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

