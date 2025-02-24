FORECAST: Rainy start to the week!

Here is your forecast for Monday, February 24th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! Get ready for a rainy day as some much needed rainfall moves into Southwest Florida. The morning commute will be slow today as heavy rain moves in from the west. It will be cloudy and wet throughout the day and that will keep our temperatures in the low to mid 70s. It will be breezy too with winds gusting up to 20mph out of the southeast.

We have the potential to pick up over an inch of rain in many locations today and that is extremely important as we push deeper and deeper into our dry season. We are officially 3.32" behind for the year in Fort Myers, 2.25" behind in Naples and 3.13" behind in Punta Gorda.

The rain will be on and off overnight with the potential of a final round of rain during the morning commute tomorrow. Once this line passes our skies will start to clear and we will see partly cloudy skies with a high around 76°.

Wednesday and Thursday we will be warm and sunny with highs around 80°.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

