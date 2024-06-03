FORECAST: Rainy season looks to have finally arrived

Here’s your forecast for Sunday and Monday, June 2nd and 3rd, 2024.

It was a wet afternoon across SWFL with easterly winds pinning thunderstorms along I-75. Rain chances will come to an end by 10pm, with partly cloudy skies the rest of the night.

We also saw another day of record heat in Punta Gorda, reaching 98° tying the previous record.

Monday morning we will see sunny skies as temperatures warm into the low to mid 90s. Easterly winds will again pin showers and thunderstorms along I-75 corridor during the afternoon, with a 70% chance of rain. Those elevated rain chances will stay with us for much of the week, with daily rain chances of 60-70%.

The only change as the week moves forward is some atmospheric ridging will develop as cold front move across the country. This will shift the afternoon storms activity more inland.

That same front, the models have reaching Central Florida on Saturday, which could increase rain chances next weekend.

Hurricane Season started this past Saturday. While we aren't tracking anything for potential development right now, it is still a great time to make sure you are prepared and have your hurricane supplies you need. Many of the those supplies can gotten tax free during the next two weeks.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

