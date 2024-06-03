FORECAST: Rainy season kicking into gear

Here’s your forecast for Monday, June 3rd, 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida!

We are waking up to dry conditions with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Expect plenty of sunshine early today with highs climbing into the low 90s before we see shower and storms start to develop.

This afternoon we will see a 60% chance rain and the focus will be close to I-75 as the east wind will push the showers and storms towards out coastline. The showers and storms will start to develop around 3PM, peak around 6PM and will quickly dissipate after sunset.

Overnight, skies will clear and our lows will dip back in the low to mid 70s.

After a sluggish start to the rainy season, it appears we are trying to kick into gear this week with a 50-60% chance of afternoon showers and storms each day. It will get hotter starting tomorrow with highs expected to climb back in the mid 90s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

