FORECAST: Rain returns today, monitoring tropics

Here is your forecast for Wednesday, June 19th, 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 70s this morning. We will see another breezy day with winds gusting over 20mph out of the east-southeast. After a dry start to the workweek, today we will see a 60% chance of showers and storms especially in the afternoon. Those showers will start after lunch and the storms will start to develop and peak between 4PM-7PM and then will die down quickly after sunset.

Overnight, breezy with a few passing clouds with lows back in the mid to upper 70s. Tomorrow we will see another breezy afternoon with a slightly lower chance of rain with a 40% chance of a scattered showers and storms in the afternoon hours with highs back in the low 90s.

Our afternoon rain chances increase Friday into the upcoming weekend with a 60-70% chance of showers and storms each day with highs in the low 90s. We will start each day with plenty of sunshine before the wet weather arrives in the afternoon.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK:

The National Hurricane Center is watching several areas for development.

The first is Potential Tropical Cyclone One, located in the Bay of Campeche near the Yucatan. It is likely to become Tropical Storm Alberto as it moves west towards Mexico.

It will not pose a threat to the Florida but will bring several more days of heavy rainfall to portions of southern Mexico and Central America. Locally heavy rainfall is also expected to spread over portions of Texas starting Tuesday with totals of 8-12" expected and moderate coastal flooding along Texas' Gulf Coast.

In the same area as Potential Tropical Cyclone One, another low is forecast to develop this weekend and holds a 30% chance of further formation.

The final area, which will increase rain chances across Florida, is situated several hundred miles east of the Bahamas in the Atlantic, associated with a surface trough and an upper-level area of low pressure. Environmental conditions could be conducive for some development of this system during the next few days while it moves westward or west-northwestward. The system is forecast to approach the coast of the southeast United States on Friday. Right now that chance stands at 20%.

As it nears Florida, moisture driven by strong easterly winds will be transported into Southwest Florida, increasing our rain chances mid to late week.

TRENT ARIC

