FORECAST: Rain moving out, sunshine returns

Here is your forecast for Tuesday, February 25th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We picked up some much needed rainfall yesterday with Fort Myers actually setting a record receiving 1.56" which broke the old record of 1.33" set back in 1992. What is left of that rain is moving off the east coast of the state into the Bahamas. We will quickly see our skies clear today with the winds out of the northwest gusting 15-20mph. We are forecasting a high of 77° which is just slightly below our average of 79° for this time of the year.

Overnight, mostly clear skies with our lows falling into the mid to upper 50s.

Tomorrow and Thursday we will be warm and sunny with highs around 80°.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it will be a nice one with highs in the upper 70s and plenty of sunshine.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.