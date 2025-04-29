FORECAST: Rain is in the forecast today!

Here is your forecast for Tuesday, April 29th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We finally have a chance to pick up some much needed rainfall this afternoon. The rain will start near Lake Okeechobee around noon and push west toward the coastline. The showers and storms will be along the coast starting at 2PM and lasting through sunset. Most the rain will wind down and move off the coast by 8PM.

We need the rainfall, as we are over 5" behind in all three of our climate sites with Punta Gorda having the highest defecit at 5.50".

Our highs today will climb up near 90° before the clouds build and we see the rainfall arrive near the coast. Once the rain ends, overnight our skies will clear with lows back in the lot to mid 60s.

Tomorrow, we dry out as the sunny and dry conditions return. Highs will climb up to 90° just a couple of degrees above our average high of 88° for this time of the year. We stay dry through Saturday. Sunday and Monday we will see a chance of afternoon showers and storms. Right now, that rain chance is between 30-40%.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

