FORECAST: Rain chances set increase Sunday

Here’s your forecast for Saturday, June1st, 2024.

We started June the way we ended May, with more record heat. While it was overall cooler by a few degrees, Naples still broke a record reaching 95°, breaking the old record of 95° set in 1971.

Tonight, we will remain dry with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the low 70s. Tomorrow morning we will see sunny skies as temperatures warm into the low to mid 90s. But moisture will return on Sunday increasing our rain chance increase to 60-70%. Those elevated rain chances will stay with us into early next week with 50-60% on Monday and then dropping to 30-40% chance on Tuesday through Thursday. Drier air will return on Friday and Saturday dropping rain chances to 10-30%.

Hurricane Season started on Saturday. While we aren't tracking anything for potential development right now, it is still a great time to make sure you are prepared and have your hurricane supplies you need. Many of the those supplies can gotten tax free over the next two weeks.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

