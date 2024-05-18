FORECAST: Rain chances return on Sunday

Here’s your forecast for Sunday, May 19th, 2024.

It definitely felt like Summer, on this Saturday. We saw temperatures peak in mid 90s, with feels like temperatures in the triple digits.

Tonight, we will see temperatures drop into the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Sunday morning, our next front will move toward Southwest Florida, bringing with it higher rain chances. Right now, we are forecasting a 60% chance of rain. As for temperatures, with the rain around, highs will be in the low 90s.

The boundary lingers over south Florida for Monday, keeping a chance for some showers and storms in the forecast. Then high pressure builds in, lowering rain chances through the rest of the week.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

