FORECAST: Rain chances remain elevated to start the work week

Here is your forecast for Sunday, June 1st, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! It has been a wet morning in SWFL, a stalled frontal boundary sits over the region. This front will showers and thunderstorms in the forecast into the early afternoon, but should sag to the south allowing for some sunshine this afternoon.

The front will drift back north overnight, allowing for another round of showers and thunderstorms Monday. This means we will likely see a very wet commute.

Storm chances will drop some on Tuesday as little bit of higher pressure moves to the north of state, meanwhile an upper level area of low pressure system will move off the southeast coastline, increasing rain chances again on Wednesday and Thursday.

As that low pressure system pulls away rain chances will back off some on Friday and into next weekend.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

