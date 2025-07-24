FORECAST: Rain chances remain elevated this afternoon ahead of drier air for weekend

Here is your forecast for Thursday, July 24th, 2025.

This morning we are waking up with temperature in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies. But if you have outdoor plans, the earlier the better, because storms will be increasing after 12. Widespread downpours are forecast through the afternoon into the early evening with rain chances at 70-80%. Afternoon highs are still forecast in the lower 90s before storms arrive with feels like temperatures near 100°.

On Friday, scattered afternoon storms are forecast but they're not expected to be as widespread. For Friday evening, those storms will be isolated before fizzling out.

This weekend, MUCH drier air moves in, dropping rain chances to 10-20%. This in turn also means to expect hotter temperatures returning to the mid-90s, similar to what we saw last weekend.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.