FORECAST: Rain chances remain elevated on Wednesday

Here is your forecast for Tuesday, June 3rd, 2025.

Good evening, Southwest Florida! We are tracking a lots of rain around SWFL, but not much in SWFL this evening. We will see more rain chances overnight into Wednesday morning. This is due an upper-level low pressure system over the state.

This low will remain stalled overhead on Wednesday keeping rain chances elevated and highs once again only climbing into the mid 80s. This low will move off to the northeast on Thursday, sparking a low-end threat of tropical development off the Carolina coast. NHC currently gives it a 10% chance of development.

Looking ahead to the end of the week and the weekend, by Friday we should start to get back to some sunshine early with a 40-50% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs will be back in the low 90s starting Friday and lasting through the entire weekend.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.