FORECAST: Rain chances increasing later this week

Here is your forecast for Monday, June 16th, 2025.

This evening, we are tracking a few isolated thunderstorms. Those storms should die down after sunset. Overnight, the skies will clear with temperatures dropping into the mid 70s.

Plenty of sunshine is expect once again on Tuesday and that will drive our afternoon highs into the low to mid 90s. With humidity, feels like temperatures will shoot up near the triple digit mark. Storm chances will increase little later in the day and could linger into the evening.

Rain chances will increase of Wednesday climbing up to 60% and will stay around 60-70% into the weekend as our stormy afternoons return.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

