FORECAST: Rain chances increase today

Here is your forecast from Thursday, July 18th 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to temperatures in the upper 70s this morning and this afternoon we are on our way up to the low to mid 90s once again. Our rain chances increase this afternoon as the slightly drier air that was in place yesterday moves out of the area. We will see a 60% chance of afternoon showers and storms on a southeast breeze that will be near 10mph. Those storms will start to develop around 2-3PM and move northwest and peak between 4-6PM before dying out after sunset.

Our rain chances stay high in the days ahead with Friday, Saturday, and Sunday having a 70% chance of rain, that goes up to 80% on Monday could be as high more moisture and a little disturbance moves over Southwest Florida. Also, this weekend, look for an increase in Saharan Dust on Sunday. When dust is around, thunderstorms tend to produce more lightning.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

