FORECAST: Rain chances increase this weekend

Here is your weather forecast for Thursday, May 1st, 2025.

This morning we are starting off mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 60s. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for the afternoon with highs near 90°. Friday will be similar.

Weekend plans? Saturday will feature a 30% chance for a passing afternoon shower. Sunday will see a slightly better chance at 50% in the afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front. The best chance for rain arrives on Monday as a cold front moves through, increasing our rain chances to 60%, great news for the ongoing drought!

Parched: New drought index this morning showing Extreme drought for Collier, Hendry and southern Lee Counties and Severe drought for the rest of SWFL. Rainy season doesn't typically start until May 15. #FLwx #SWFL #drought pic.twitter.com/zRMoo7ZC35 — Andrew Shipley (@AShipleyWX) May 1, 2025

In Fort Myers, we received 0.76" for the month of April, compared to the average of 2.44". Our rainy season, on average, starts on May 15th.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

