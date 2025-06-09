FORECAST: Rain chances going up this week

Here is your forecast for Monday, June 9th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up warm with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. This afternoon we will see our highs back in the low to mid 90s. We are forecasting a high of 93° and that is just a touch above our average of 91° for this time of the year.

After a hot, hazy and mostly dry weekend the Saharan dust is moving out of Southwest Florida and that means are rain chances will start going up in the days ahead. Today we will see a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms mostly inland. Tomorrow that rain chance goes up to 50% as the pattern starts to shift and by Wednesday it will be 70-80% as the winds shift out of the southeast pushing the showers and storms along the coast.

Rain chances will start to come back down near 50% on Friday and hold there over the weekend.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.