FORECAST: Rain chances go up, stormy weekend on the way

Here is your forecast for Friday, August 8th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up with a few isolated showers around with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Today our highs will reach the low 90s staying close to our average of 92° for this time of the year. We will see some sunshine early today, but very quickly showers and storms will start to develop after lunchtime and storms will be around all afternoon into the early evening. The chance of rain today is at 80%.

Looking ahead to the weekend, both Saturday and Sunday we will see the chance of rain stick around 80% with the rain arriving as early as lunchtime on Saturday with scattered showers and storms throughout the afternoon. The cloud cover and rain will keep our temperatures around the 90° mark both days this weekend.

Next week, we will get back to more sunshine into the early afternoon with temperatures climbing into the mid 90s before showers and storms arrive.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

