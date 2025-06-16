FORECAST: Rain chances down to start the week

Here is your forecast for Monday, June 16th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up warm and humid this morning with temperatures in the mid 70s. Plenty of sunshine today and that will drive our afternoon highs up to 93­° which is a few degrees above our average of 91° but no where near the record of 103° in Fort Myers set back in 1981. The chance of rain is fairly low to start the week, sitting around 30% this afternoon. Those isolated showers and storms will fire up between 5PM-8PM and die down after sunset.

Almost an identical forecast for tomorrow as rain chances stay around 30% with highs in the low to mid 90s. Rain chances will increase of Wednesday climbing up to 50% and will stay around 50-60% through Friday as our stormy afternoons return.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

