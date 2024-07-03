FORECAST: Rain chances come down for the 4th of July

Here is your forecast for Wednesday July 3rd, 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to temperatures in the upper 70s this morning and later today with an easterly breeze we will see highs around 93° which is touch above our average of 91°. Our rain chance today is 50-60% later this afternoon with the bulk of the rain arriving between 5PM-7PM. The showers and storms will taper off after sunset and overnight we will see partly cloudy skies as we stay warm with temperatures falling into the upper 70s.

The 4th of July forecast looks great! As a matter of fact, the lowest rain chance will be tomorrow with a 30-40% chance of an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon hours. Most of those showers and storms that do develop will be done and out of here by firework time. Sunset is 8:25PM tomorrow with it getting completely dark by 9PM.

The rain chances start to come back up Friday and by the weekend they increase to 60% in the afternoon hours as our typical rainy season pattern returns.

Have a great 4th! Stay safe and enjoy!

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.

Download the FOX 4 Apps

