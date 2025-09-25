FORECAST: Rain chances come down as the tropics heat up

Here is your forecast for Thursday, September 25th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 70s this morning and we are dry. This afternoon we will see a lot of sunshine especially through lunchtime pushing our high temperatures into the low 90s. Our average high is now down to 89° for this time of the year.

The weather pattern shifts a bit today as the winds will come in out of the west 5-10mph. This will allow for a few showers to develop near I-75 around 2PM and quickly get pushed inland towards Lake Okeechobee as we go throughout the afternoon putting the high chance of rain this afternoon and evening in Glades and Hendry counties. Today's rain chance is around 40%. It goes down even more to 30% as we wrap up the workweek tomorrow with highs back around 92°

Looking ahead to the weekend, we will see a 30-40% chance of an isolated shower or storm with highs remaining near 90° or just above.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST ON NEWLY FORMED TROPICAL STORM HUMBERTO

A tropical system (94L, not to be confused with Humberto) is located further west and is expected to move toward the Bahamas this weekend. Its positioning and track will determine our rain chances as it moves parallel to the east coast. Impacts aren't expected in SWFL, and based upon the latest data, it may even help to drive in some drier air Monday and Tuesday.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.